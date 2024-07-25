Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Southern States Bancshares stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $305.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.22. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $34.33.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southern States Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Southern States Bancshares news, CFO Lynn J. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,644.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

