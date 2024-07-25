Southern Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,380 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,700 call options.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

