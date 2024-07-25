SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.29. 1,306,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.22. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $97.83. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

