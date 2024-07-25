SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25, Zacks reports. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SouthState Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of SouthState stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

