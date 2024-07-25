SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 119,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 307,348 shares.The stock last traded at $21.84 and had previously closed at $21.83.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWX. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.