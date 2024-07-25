Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.71. The stock had a trading volume of 176,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,933. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $346.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.