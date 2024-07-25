Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.71. The stock had a trading volume of 176,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,933. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $346.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.