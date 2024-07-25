Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 567.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,395,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,637,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,526,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,530,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 947,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,616 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.29. 2,030,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

