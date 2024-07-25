Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 1,179,239 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

