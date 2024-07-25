SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.6-$158.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.06 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.63-$3.66 EPS.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %
SPSC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.62. 294,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.76. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.27 and a beta of 0.85.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
