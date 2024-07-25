SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

