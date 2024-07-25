SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-5.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.706-5.866 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,138. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.48.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.