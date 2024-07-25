Stacks (STX) Price Tops $1.69 on Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $78.97 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002634 BTC on major exchanges.
Stacks Profile
Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,818,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Stacks Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.
