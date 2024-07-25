Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.