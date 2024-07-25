Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.14 and last traded at $76.68. Approximately 2,292,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,578,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

