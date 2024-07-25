Starwood Property Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,263 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 596% compared to the average volume of 2,912 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 2,105,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,804. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

