Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

