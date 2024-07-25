Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.28 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 2.40%.
Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.54. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
