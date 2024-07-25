Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 510,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,716. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

