STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 20,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $25.46.
About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
