STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:TUGN)

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TUGN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 20,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

