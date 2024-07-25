SThree plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.10 (LON:STEM)

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SThree Price Performance

STEM opened at GBX 409.50 ($5.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £544.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 422.33. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 330.50 ($4.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.11) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.56) to GBX 420 ($5.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at SThree

In other news, insider Timo Lehne acquired 13,436 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £58,446.60 ($75,590.53). Also, insider Andrew Beach sold 27,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.48), for a total transaction of £116,616.96 ($150,823.80). Insiders acquired 13,486 shares of company stock worth $5,866,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company's stock.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

