Stifel Nicolaus Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $161.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $168.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $396.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $161.32. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $17,696,000. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

