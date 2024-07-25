Stifel Nicolaus Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $350.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.50.

Align Technology stock opened at $244.80 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.00 and its 200 day moving average is $281.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5,179.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,576,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

