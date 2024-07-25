Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 25th (ADTN, ALGN, CHDN, CIM, CPB, CRESY, CSWI, CWBC, EML, EMR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 25th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get ADTRAN Holdings Inc alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.