Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 25th (ADTN, ALGN, CHDN, CIM, CPB, CRESY, CSWI, CWBC, EML, EMR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 25th:
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
