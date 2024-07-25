StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (BATS:XM)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XMFree Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XM opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

