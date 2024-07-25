StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

SIF stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $26.54 million for the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.