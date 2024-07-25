StockNews.com Downgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Sell

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
