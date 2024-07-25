StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

