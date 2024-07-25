StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $111.63 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

