StockNews.com Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Hold

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,752,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,034. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $100,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $112,903,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Match Group by 17,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,240 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,613,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Match Group by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,566,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

