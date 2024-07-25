StockNews.com Upgrades H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Buy

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $86.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

