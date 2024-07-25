Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) CEO Moishe Gubin Buys 9,529 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) CEO Moishe Gubin bought 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $94,813.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,604.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 8.5 %

STRW stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 24,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,878. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.24.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

