Strike Price Down 8.7% This Week (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Strike has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00009853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,188 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

