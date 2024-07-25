Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Holdings Boosted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.11% of Sun Life Financial worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,241,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,543,000 after purchasing an additional 359,028 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 442,197 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,371,000 after purchasing an additional 673,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,170,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,463,000 after purchasing an additional 464,126 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. 129,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,153. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

