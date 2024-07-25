SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CELC. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celcuity

Celcuity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $656.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Celcuity by 78.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.