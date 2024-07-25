Symbol (XYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $106.47 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Symbol has a total market cap of $106.47 million and approximately $368,499.36 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,357,677,006 coins and its circulating supply is 5,914,909,494 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.