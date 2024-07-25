Taiko Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Taiko has a market cap of $749.91 million and $51.35 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,023,872 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.64587874 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $48,793,037.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

