Takkt (ETR:TTK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.28

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.28 ($10.09) and last traded at €9.78 ($10.63), with a volume of 34332 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.33 ($10.14).

Takkt Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market cap of $633.65 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

