TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Up 207.3% in July

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 207.3% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

