TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 708.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Unilever by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 80,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
