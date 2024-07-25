TD Securities Boosts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$31.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.95.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$23.67 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.73.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$210,770.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total value of C$210,770.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

