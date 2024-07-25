TD Securities Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$6.00

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Shares of TSE ATH traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,139,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$3.30 and a 52-week high of C$5.59.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

