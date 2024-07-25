Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$88.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 341,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.68. The firm has a market cap of C$32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.