Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$88.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC set a C$80.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
