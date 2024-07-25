Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $420.89. 225,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.25. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

