Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.250-19.450 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $420.89. 225,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.25. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
