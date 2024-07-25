Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.96. Approximately 143,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,471,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

