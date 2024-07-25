Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ) Senior Officer Buys C$699,000.00 in Stock

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$699,000.00.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Tenaz Energy stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$186.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Tenaz Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.01 and a 12-month high of C$7.56.
Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$17.89 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 38.67%. Equities analysts expect that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.010044 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tenaz Energy
Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
