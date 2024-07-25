Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Board of Directors Declares Stock Repurchase Program

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,597,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on THC

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.