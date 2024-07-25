Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading Up 5.5%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 258,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 994,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TERN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

