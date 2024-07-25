Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,568,383. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $702.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

