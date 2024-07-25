Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSLA traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,568,383. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $702.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17.
In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
