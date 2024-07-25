Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 4.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $215.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $224.99 and last traded at $224.96. Approximately 44,690,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 100,844,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.99.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.03.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17. The stock has a market cap of $717.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

