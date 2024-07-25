Tesla’s (TSLA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at KGI Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by KGI Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $236.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. KGI Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.75.

Tesla Stock Up 2.0 %

TSLA stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.25. 99,805,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,232,273. The stock has a market cap of $702.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

