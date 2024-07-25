Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.480 EPS.
Texas Instruments Price Performance
TXN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $198.73. 7,088,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,750. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Texas Instruments Company Profile
Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Instruments
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.